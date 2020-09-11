Beirut Port Fire: Save the Children Statement

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (Sept. 10, 2020) —In response to the fire that has broken out at Beirut's port today, Jennifer Moorehead, Save the Children's Country Director in Lebanon, said:

"The large fire that broke out in the Beirut Port today will inevitably bring back distressing memories to many Lebanese children who are still trying to recover from the blast that destroyed so much of the city just over a month ago. The images of black smoke billowing from the blast scene and ensuing panic in the streets will feel disturbingly familiar to many children.

"The impact that today's events will have on children's physical and mental health should not be underestimated. Children in Beirut have experienced a terrible shock and they need time to recover; today's fire and panic will only make things worse. The toxic clouds are also expected to have ramification on the health of vulnerable people, not least children.

"Save the Children's teams remain committed to helping the children of Beirut and their families to overcome this disaster. We are on the ground providing aid relief and psychosocial support for those in desperate need for a sense of normality."