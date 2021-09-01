Beirut port explosions: UNHCR’s response update (August 2021)

One year ago, a deadly explosion rocked the heart of Beirut killing more than 200 people, injuring over 6,500 and damaging over 74,000 homes.

UNHCR’s Beirut blast response has been targeting the most affected and vulnerable Lebanese, refugees, stateless people and migrant workers alike based on their needs.

A phased approach was adopted to ensure that immediate protection and shelter assistance reached those in urgent need. Medium and long-term responses were being planned in parallel and implemented once the situation allowed for it, supporting the recovery of the communities affected.

The Office also took the coleadership of the inter-agency coordination in the protection and shelter sectors.