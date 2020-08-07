Beirut port explosions: TSF deploys in collaboration with the United Nations

TSF deployed a team to Beirut in collaboration with the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) teams and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) to provide reliable communications in the area of the disaster.

Context

On Tuesday 4th of August, two massive explosions took place at the port of Beirut, in Lebanon. The accident caused at least 137 deaths, and over 5,000 casualties, forcing another 300,000 people out of their homes. The number of sudden casualties requiring urgent assistance has overwhelmed the national healthcare system, which was already struggling to treat COVID-19 patients. In addition, the country is plunged since several months in a deep economic crisis, in which Lebanese people as well as around 1 million refugees hosted in the country have to deal with poverty, daily power cuts, and limited public healthcare.

Deployment

On 7 August, TSF deployed a team to Beirut in collaboration with the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) teams and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) to provide reliable communications in the area of the disaster. At the moment, the local network remains unreliable, and electricity is provided almost only through generators. TSF connections will facilitate the coordination of UNDAC’s search and rescue teams and assessment operations, aimed to assist the affected population. The assessments include not only an evaluation of the damages caused by the explosion, but also the environmental consequences and risks linked to the chemicals released during the accident, which are threatening the health of Beirut’s inhabitants. In addition, since the Beirut port is only partially operational, there may be a significant impact on the delivery of humanitarian aid to support the over 300,000 homeless people. Finally, TSF should also provide connectivity to the UNOCHA Regional Office, which is situated in the area of the explosion and has been significantly damaged. Several humanitarian organizations and governments are sending teams on the ground to support all the relief operations. To be effective and quick, all these require strong coordination, which can be ensured only through reliable telecommunications. In a situation still unclear, TSF support will be essential to ensure humanitarian support can be provided as fast as possible.