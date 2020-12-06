Beirut Port Explosions: Shelter Sector Dashboard (26 November 2020)

RACE AGAINST THE CLOCK.

With the onset of winter and a shift from immediate to medium-term response, partners are boosting implementation of minor repairs, rehabilitation and cash-for-shelter.

The shelter response builds on and complements community action and resilience. In the aftermath of the Beirut Port explosions, individuals and civil society organizations immediately embarked with self-repairs. Shelter actors also responded from day one, supporting grassroot and civil society efforts to respond to the priority needs of the affected population. Sector partners now aim to continue responding to immediate shelter needs of the most vulnerable households, to contribute to longer term repair or rehabilitation of damaged buildings and to support multi-sectoral approaches to rehabilitate affected areas. High-urban density adds complexity to the response due to differing building typologies requiring customised interventions, and the high number of heritage buildings with mixed occupancy/use is also complicating immediate interventions.

PROGRESS ON TRACK

Shelter kits: Borrowing from UNHCRs existing LCRP stocks, 7,500 kits were distributed few days after the blast to provide immediate safety and dignity for vulnerable families and protect from the elements. Distribution to another 500 households was conducted after the first November rains.

Minor repairs in: 7,550 units repaired or under repair. Work progress is at 57% of the sector target.

Rehabilitation: 609 HH units rehabilitated or under repair.

Cash for shelter: progress now at 33% (4,414 HH). Target will be met by year end.

Cash for rent: 28% (640 HH) are receiving cash for rent after their displacement.

DESPITE MULTIPLE CHALLENGES

Communities' self-repairs are not always complete or to appropriate standards, and often need upgrading by Shelter actors.

Late pledges hampered procurement. The sector funding started to increase more substantially by mid-October 2020.

Thorough procurement processes require time to ensure transparency and accountability and identify contractors with adequate capacity.

Increasingly complex response with intensive work by the Sector to secure tenancy and property rights of the vulnerable.

Multiple coordination and reporting platforms outside the Shelter Sector present challenges in obtaining work authorizations, accurate data and analysis.