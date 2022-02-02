Beirut Port Explosions: 2020-2021 Shelter and Protection Response - Mount Lebanon Sub-Office (As of December 2021)

On 4 August 2020, the city of Beirut was hit by a devastating explosion which destroyed most of the city’s port. The incident killed more than 200 people, injured over 6,500 and damaged an estimated 48,000 buildings, of which 1,144 buildings hosting 30,660 individualswere severely affected. In response to the incident, UNHCR allocated 22,000,000 USD to support the community to meet their Shelter and Protection needs.