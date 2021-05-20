Beirut Port Explosions: 2020-2021 Shelter and Protection Response - Mount Lebanon Sub-Office (As of April 27, 2021)

On 4 August 2020, Lebanon witnessed a devastating explosion at the port of Beirut causing 180 deaths, 6500 injuries, and more than 300,000 displaced people. It is estimated that 48,000 buildings were damaged as a result of the explosion, of them 1,144 buildings hosting 30,660 were severely damaged. In response to the event, UNHCR allocated 22,000,000 USD to support the community with their Shelter and Protection needs.