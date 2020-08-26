Beirut Port Explosion Rapid Assessment

Prepared by Frederick Mackereth, Programmes Officer & Adrian Aylmer, Programmes Officer

For comments or questions, please contact the authors: frederick.mackereth@hrf.org.uk a.aylmer@hrf.org.uk

Key Findings

HRF found extensive need across a variety of humanitarian sectors particularly in relation to shelter, livelihoods, healthcare and WASH.

There were clear socio-economic differences between the two assessed districts; Karantina hosts many Syrian refugees and is a more industrial location, whereas Achrafiyeh is more affluent and located closer to the city centre. The explosion has compounded these existing vulnerabilities.

In both assessed districts there has been extensive damage to buildings, both residential and commercial. Nearly all buildings have suffered some level of damage ranging from broken windows and doors through to structural damage and total collapse. Vehicles in the street have been damaged or destroyed by the blast wave and falling debris. At the time of HRF’s arrival, volunteer teams had made good progress in clearing the streets of rubble and had begun to clear some houses of debris. However, much work remains to be done in order to return both of these districts to a sense of normalcy.

HRF teams found a mixed picture in terms of food security. Due to the ongoing intervention of aid actors, it appears that food security is being at least temporarily maintained but questions remain over the longer-term impact of this explosion upon the food security of households in these neighbourhoods.

HRF found that market prices for foodstuffs had risen across the board. This is in line with other assessments conducted by WFP indicating that inflation will continue to rise.

A similar picture was drawn in relation to access to drinking water. While there were some households experiencing difficulty, broadly speaking it was not listed as a priority need by those assessed. This could also be related to ongoing aid distribution efforts by a variety of humanitarian responders. This corresponds with the findings of other self- prioritised needs assessments.

Access to healthcare and medicines has been restricted by the blast. Medical facilities in both districts have been damaged, with many ceasing to operate. This caused significant strain upon the remaining healthcare facilities in Beirut as people sought medical assistance following the blast. Pre-existing strains on the access to prescription medication have also been exacerbated by the explosion.