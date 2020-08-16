Beirut Port Explosion - GBV Advocacy Brief

OVERVIEW

On 4 August, 2020, at approximately 18h00 (local time), a warehouse at the Beirut Port containing large quantities of ammonium nitrate exploded. The initial explosion was followed by a much more substantial blast that caused widespread damage reportedly reaching more than 20 kilometres from the port area. As of August 11, the death toll from the incident stands at more than 200 and is continually rising as more bodies are recovered from the surrounding wreckage. More than 5,000 people were injured in the blast, with more than 300,000 displaced and dozens still reported missing since the incident. As a result of the blast, a number of sectors of Greater Beirut are affected, some of which are home to vulnerable, poor, migrant workers or refugee communities, all of whom had already been experiencing mounting economic contraction in recent years. The Beirut Port explosion has created yet another large-scale crisis in a country that is in the throes of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn had resulted in a significant rise in the risks of gender-based violence (GBV), particularly intimate partner violence. This underscores the importance of addressing GBV and its associated risks as a priority as the country responds to these compounded challenges.