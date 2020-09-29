Beirut MSME Joint Rapid Needs Assessment, September 2020

INTRODUCTION

On August 4th, a cache of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate warehoused in the port of Beirut detonated at 6:07 pm, killing at least 191 people, injuring over 6,500, and destroying over 40,000 buildings. 1 The explosion registered as a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale, with the effects being felt and heard miles beyond the blast site. Over 300,000 people were displaced and 200,000 homes were destroyed, prompting a significant humanitarian response. Subsequent large demonstrations protesting government negligence prompted the Government to resign on August 10th, 2020.