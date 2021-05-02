Beirut, legal assistance for people affected by the explosion

Thanks to the European Union’s funds, we have ensured legal assistance and protection to more than 125 people affected by the explosion of August 4th 2020 in the port of Beirut, Lebanon

Thanks to the European Union’s funds, INTERSOS provides legal assistance to families affected by the violent explosion, which hit the city of Beirut on August 4th 2020. The explosion destroyed the port and much of the city. The project consists of providing services such as registration in the country and / or certificates of birth, marriage or death, but also recovery of lost identity documents and advice on legal issues.

Among the people assisted, in March 2021, INTERSOS legal staff also helped a Syrian refugee boy who survived the explosion. His home was damaged and shortly after he also lost his job due to the ongoing financial crisis. He needed legal assistance to get a birth certificate for his 11-month-old son. Now his son is finally registered and has a birth certificate, thanks to the help of INTERSOS aid workers. Thanks to this intervention, the little child will have the right to enroll in school and have access to medical services in the future.

Many of the assisted people are not aware of the importance of having these documents. Not being in possession of the documents means risking being stateless or having cases of foreign children who cannot return to their country, and cannot have access to medical services and education. For this reason the legal team conducted awareness sessions for more than 125 people in March to explain the steps to receive civil documentation as well as housing, land and property rights.

As communities work to rebuild their lives after the blast, this project has not only helped Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees to know their rights, but also to have access to legal and protection channels.