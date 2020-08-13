Beirut Explosion: We will not leave Lebanon all alone

The 4th of August 2020 marks another watershed in the series of dates of distressing incidents from which Beirut and Lebanon have suffered in recent decades.

How does the explosion in Beirut's port affect food imports?

The explosion in the port will interrupt the importation of food and others goods, as well as the delivery of shipments of humanitarian aid to Lebanon and neighbouring countries such as Syria.

Beirut port was the point of entry for more than 80 per cent of Beirut’s imports and the current alternative, namely the port of Tripoli, has a handling capacity of only 10 per cent of that which was available in Beirut port.

Far from being confined solely to the port area, the impact of the explosion extended to the whole of Beirut which covers an area of 19.8 km2.

Lebanon will continue to suffer from the consequences of the explosion for a long time. Quite apart from the loss of life and the thousands injured, people have lost their homes and their jobs and basic services such as water and electricity supply have been impacted.

Hospitals that were already overwhelmed by the Coronavirus pandemic have been damaged and we found first aid workers performing triages in vehicle waiting areas.

We are responding with all our resources to the consequences of the explosion.

Within minutes after the horrific explosion, Lebanese Red Cross teams rushed to the scene of the incident to treat casualties and provide assistance.

We have assisted more than 12 hospitals in and around Beirut to which we are supplying wheelchairs, crutches and other requisites and we are continuing to monitor, assess and respond to needs.

Latent consequences of the explosion

Although this was not a wartime occurrence, its far-reaching consequences for the mental health of the Lebanese resemble those ensuing from wars

The impact will be long-lasting and will necessitate the provision of psychological support and tender care for the victims.