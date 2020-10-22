Beirut Explosion Situation Report #8, October 22, 2020

FAST FACTS

Our Footprint

International Medical Corps has partnerships with more than 50 primary healthcare centers (PHCCs) throughout Lebanon, supporting primary healthcare services for Syrian refugees and vulnerable Lebanese at facilities in Bekaa, Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Akkar and other areas throughout the north and south.

Our Response

In the immediate aftermath of the explosion, our team provided more than 1,100 medical consultations and more than 2,300 psychological first-aid sessions through mobile medical units that were deployed to Bourj Hammoud, Geitaoui, Karm El Zeitoun, Mar Mikhael, and Mdawar.

To date, International Medical Corps has distributed personal protective equipment (PPE)—including masks, gloves and gowns— to 27 healthcare facilities, and medical supplies to 23 facilities.

It has been more than two months since the massive and deadly port explosions (which were recently classified as one of the most powerful blasts in history not produced by a nuclear bomb), and Beirut continues to face a slow and vast rebuilding and recovery phase amid intense socioeconomic and political crises. 1 This week, hundreds of protestors marched through Beirut to mark the one-year anniversary of a non-sectarian protest movement that shook the political elite but that has yet to achieve its goal of sweeping government reform. The past year has been one of near-constant turmoil and crises that have left the majority of the population feeling hopeless. As response efforts have shifted toward longer-term recovery activities, there is still a great need for mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), especially for the elderly and most vulnerable segments of the population.

In addition to the economic and political strife, COVID-19 remains a dire concern.

The number of cases has skyrocketed since the August 4 explosion, with the total number of infections surpassing 65,500 as of October 22. The number of cases has increased by nearly 70% over the past three weeks. Approximately 10% of those testing for the virus are COVID-positive, a percentage that health professionals describe as alarmingly high—indeed, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that governments maintain a positivity rate below 5% before relaxing social distancing measures. The combination of high infection rates, along with the growing financial crisis, could soon overwhelm Lebanon’s fragile healthcare system. Hospitals are already struggling to compensate staff, keep equipment running, maintain vital medical supplies or even to stay open. In July, the American University Medical Center—one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious university hospitals—laid off hundreds of staff. As the number of COVID-19 infections rises, concerns about capacity have become more urgent. Recent reports indicate that beds in intensive care units (ICUs) are filling up quickly. The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and local hospitals are working quickly to increase capacity to meet rising needs.