Beirut Explosion Situation Report #3, August 17, 2020

Since the explosion, International Medical Corps has delivered 23 shipments of medical supplies and personal protective equipment—including masks, gloves and gauze—to 19 PHCCs and eight hospitals in Beirut.

The team has provided more than 530 medical consultations and 450 mental health consultations through its Mobile Medical Units (MMUs), which were deployed to highly impacted areas of Geitaoui-Karm El Zeitoun, Mar Mikhael, Bourj Hammoud and Mdawar.