Beirut explosion: Malteser International sends aid team to Lebanon

Cologne/Beirut. A Malteser International team of emergency relief specialists have Friday departed for Lebanon following Tuesday's devastating explosion. The team will provide support for medical care and humanitarian aid logistics for food, medicines, and hygiene items.

On August 4, an enormous explosion destroyed the port of Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, killing over 130 people and injuring more than 5,000.

Malteser International's mobile medical units have been active in the response, treating wounded people and distributing vital medicines. "Over 80 per cent of those who came in for treatment were directly affected by the explosion. Many are traumatized," said Raymond Tarabay, Partner Coordinator for Malteser International in Lebanon.

The public has shown willingness to help and a high degree of generosity. "Many medical experts and nurses are coming forward to offer their assistance," said Clemens Mirbach, Country Coordinator for Lebanon at Malteser International. "We carefully examine each request to see how each individual contribution can be leveraged to help those most in need. "There has been an outpouring of donations from Germany and abroad. Members of the Order of Malta in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Australia have also contributed to our relief efforts. The explosion has destroyed many lives and people face a long, difficult road ahead. Every donation counts."

