Beirut Explosion Crisis Emergency Response Situation Report, 13 August 2020

Situation Overview

On 4 August 2020, a deadly explosion struck the port of Beirut, killing over 220 people, injuring over 6,000, and leaving an estimated 300,000 homeless. The explosion was felt as far as 10 kilometres away with some reports from 38 kilometres and farther.

A rapid assessment of 55 primary healthcare centres found that 37 per cent sustained moderate-to-serious damage. Only 47 per cent of surveyed facilities can still provide full routine health services.

A rapid shelter assessment identified Gemmayzeh, Mar Mikhael, Ashrafiyeh and Qarantina as priority areas.

Thousands of affected people require hot meals, food rations and other food assistance following the explosions. Many families require sanitation and hygiene supplies until basic services can be restored in affected neighborhoods.

Concerns grow that damage to the Beirut Port will exacerbate food insecurity, which was already growing amid COVID-19 pandemic and prolonged socio-economic crisis.

On 9 August, donors pledged $300 million dollars to assist Lebanon at a virtual international conference.

The explosions caused considerable psychological distress to thousands of people from Lebanese and non-Lebanese communities. Vulnerable populations, including women, children and the elderly, are among the most affected. Psycho-social support, family reunification and other protection services are essential.