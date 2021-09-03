Beirut City Profile 2021

The Beirut City Profile offers an important multisectoral and spatial analysis about the City of Beirut, including a diagnosis of the wide spectrum of challenges that the city has encountered over the past decades, including the most recent and devastating shock, the Beirut Port explosion.

The profile aims to help offer a common understanding of how multiple shocks and vulnerabilities manifest across the city. The multi-scale approach used is key for an urban recovery response, to link local needs with city systems, and enabling national policies and regulations. The analysis highlights existing systems and governance structures’ respective capacities to absorb shocks and suggests how these can be further strengthened to help the city bounce back and transform from a current fragile state towards a resilient and inclusive city.