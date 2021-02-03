Beirut after the Explosions: What have we achieved after six months?

Six months after the explosions ripped through the port of Beirut and surrounding areas, the city and its diverse communities are having a hard time getting back on their feet.

Piles of debris and twisted metal, shattered concrete and exposed shelters can still be seen throughout the many neighborhoods affected by the explosions.

ACTED, alongside Lebanese civil society actors, has been providing emergency support to the most vulnerable communities in Beirut, helping families to rebuild their homes and businesses.

A succession of crises

The Beirut port explosions is a humanitarian tragedy that has been compounded by a succession of crises that the population has been dealing with, without any respite.

Over the past six months, the Lebanese people and other communities of refugees and migrant workers have faced the consequences of the political crisis, unprecedented price inflation, market shortages, spiking unemployment, in addition to the Covid-19 crisis.

In an attempt to control the virus, the government introduced national mobilization measures, which inevitably impacted everyday social and economic life. These crises have pushed thousands into unemployment, leaving many with little or no means to avoid the extreme hardship. It is estimated that 45% of the general population is now living below the poverty line.