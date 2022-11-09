Basic Needs Outcome Monitoring for Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (June 2022)

ECONOMIC CAPACITY

• Since December 2021, there has been a significant increase in the number of assisted households that are unable to cover the costs of items needed to survive.

• If the value of humanitarian cash assistance is excluded from households’ aggregate expenditures, 87 percent of assisted households would have had expenditures below the Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB).

• Debt levels have been increasing while access to food remained the main reason to incur debts.

FOOD SECURITY

• The incidence of food insecurity among assisted and nonassisted households was similar: 62 percent of all Syrian refugees were food insecure in June 2022.

• Non-assisted households were less prone to adopting coping strategies (livelihood and food) than assisted households.

• Food consumption has evolved in varying directions depending on the assistance modality of households.

Nevertheless, the frequency and diversity of diets have deteriorated for both the assisted and the non-assisted.

HOUSING

• The majority of households lived in rented apartments.

Nevertheless, an increasing number of Syrian refugees were either living in concierge rooms – thereby renting their shelter in exchange for work – or being hosted for free. As of June 2022, 25 percent of the assisted and 13 percent of the non-assisted lived in tents, mostly in areas close to the Syrian border.

INCOME AND EMPLOYMENT

• A decreasing number of households relied on humanitarian cash assistance as their main source of income, with more and more members seeking income through either employment in the labour force or gifts and remittances.

• Participation in the labour force was higher for children than women in assisted households, while non-assisted households tended to employ less their children than assisted households.

ASSISTANCE

• Since October 2019, transfer value adjustments have translated into positive impacts on the ability of households to cover their essential needs. Nevertheless, that effect typically did not last more than a few months, reflecting a need for more regular and systematic adjustments as prices continue to increase and the LBP continues to depreciate.

• Cash-based assistance (Cash for Food, Multipurpose Cash) has attracted more satisfaction than value voucher modalities (Food E-Card).

• Most beneficiaries displayed adequate knowledge of the Community Feedback Mechanisms (CFMs) and have joint authority between husbands and wives when deciding on the use of humanitarian cash assistance.