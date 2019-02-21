The Bahraini Red Crescent distributes relief aid to 350 Syrian refugee families in Lebanon

The Bahraini Red Crescent Society distributed humanitarian aid to more than 350 Syrian refugee families in northern Lebanon as part of the Bahraini response to the needs of the refugees in the winter of this year.

The aid included winter clothing to protect the refugees in Akkar plain foothills from the severe cold wave after the Norma Storm, which doubled the suffering of the refugees. The aid also included food packages, one of which can cater to one family of five for a month time.

Dr Fawzi Amin: our volunteers were keen to distribute the aids themselves to the Syrian refugees, in a humanitarian gesture that affirms the solidarity of the Bahraini people with the suffering of these refugees.

Dr Fawzi Amin, the Secretary General of the Bahraini Red Crescent, he explained that this aid comes as part of the continuation of the “Warm Hearts” campaign launched by the Red Crescent in 2014.

It’s worth mentioning that United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that more than 1 million Syrian refugees are living in Lebanon with very difficult living conditions, making aids a matter of life and death.