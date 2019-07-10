10 Jul 2019

Back to School in Kherbet Daoud: ICRC Rehabilitates School and Playground in Northern Town

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 10 Jul 2019

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) rehabilitated the public school of Kherbet Daoud, a town in the northern Lebanese region of Akkar.

The school brings together Lebanese and Syrian refugee children who share the classrooms and playground.

The engineering team at the ICRC’s Tripoli office also rehabilitated a local playground in the village. The aim of the project is to provide a safe public space for both the adults and children of the community members and the refugees residing there.

