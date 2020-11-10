Avoiding Further Polarisation in Lebanon - Middle East Briefing N°81 | 10 November 2020 [EN/AR]

What's new? In the aftermath of the catastrophic explosion at the Beirut port in August, Hizbollah's domestic opponents and external enemies ramped up political pressure on the movement, polarising a country already roiled by economic breakdown. A French-led initiative to mobilise broad support for a reform agenda has stalled.

Why does it matter? Polarisation helped produce a political stalemate that has so far forestalled reform -- a key precondition for Lebanon receiving foreign assistance. Absent a solution, Lebanon will continue to slide toward economic collapse, social unrest and disintegration of state institutions.

What should be done? For now, domestic and external actors should avoid renewing a contest over Hizbollah's role in Lebanon, which would risk polarising its politics in dangerous ways and likely make urgently needed reforms impossible.

I.Overview

The massive explosion at the Beirut port on 4 August marked a new low in Lebanon's political and economic decline. In the aftermath, many inside and outside the country trained their sights on Hizbollah, the Shiite Islamist party and armed faction, blaming it for the failure of a Lebanese system in which it has steadily become more powerful over the past two decades. Hizbollah's critics say it has presided over Lebanon's slide into bankruptcy and protected the country's most corrupt actors. Some have renewed challenges to its having an independent military apparatus and autonomous foreign policy, which they assert has had catastrophic repercussions for the country as a whole.

Now, as Lebanon attempts to pull out of its economic tailspin, domestic and foreign players are divided over Hizbollah's role in the reforms that donors insist the country needs. France has included Hizbollah in its initiative to foster a new government with broad enough support to launch those reforms and unlock foreign assistance. Meanwhile, the U.S. and others have pushed anew to curtail the party's influence. Their attempts to pressure Hizbollah and its allies seem to have contributed to the failure thus far of the French-sponsored effort to produce a reform-focused government.

A prolonged political stalemate is bound to have disastrous consequences, as the country's economy weakens and still more of its residents are driven into poverty and desperation. Hizbollah's domestic opponents and external foes may believe that saving Lebanon and weakening the party are complementary objectives. It appears far more likely, however, that pushing for both simultaneously will achieve neither. External actors and their Lebanese allies should avoid a new contest over Hizbollah's role that would deepen the country's polarisation, making domestic consensus behind a government and steps to rescue the Lebanese economy impossible.