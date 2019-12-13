Assisting survivors of gender-based violence in Lebanon

Gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be seriously underfunded in humanitarian settings, although it has received increasing attention in recent years. In Lebanon, for example, the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF), one of OCHA’s Country-based Pooled Funds, is funding an increasing number of GBV projects.

One such project, implemented by the local organization the MENA Organization for Services, Advocacy, Integration & Capacity Building (MOSAIC), targets GBV survivors, specifically those who belong to some of the most vulnerable groups in Lebanon, such as the LGBTI community. The non-governmental organization (NGO) seeks to ensure that those affected receive legal counselling and psychosocial support. For refugees in this community, the risk of violence or abuse is even higher than average. As Lebanon has the highest per-capita concentration of refugees in the world, MOSAIC works with both host communities and refugees.

