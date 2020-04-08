Assisting children with disabilities in Lebanon

Toufic is a 6-year-old Palestine refugee with a disability who lives in Beirut. He is one of the children enrolled in the Habilitation Preschool of Ghassan Kanafani Cultural Foundation (GKCF), a Lebanese grass-roots organization that provides services for children with disabilities.

For children such as Toufic, receiving proper treatment and education is not always a guarantee. GKCF, which established a preschool in 1986, provides education and therapy services for about 90 children every year who face barriers to attend formal education. The organization, which was supported by the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund in 2019, also provides support to the children’s families.

