Anticipatory report: Effective humanitarian response to Beirut blast requires efficient referral pathways

INTRODUCTION

On 4 August 2020, a large-scale explosion in the Beirut Port caused the deaths of 180 people, injuries to over 6,500 individuals, and displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents in Beirut, leaving countless Lebanese and non-Lebanese people in need of various services.

A humanitarian emergency response was quickly activated to address the immediate needs of affected populations and the United Nations and its humanitarian partners launched a Flash Appeal to mobilize nearly $565 million in assistance for a target of 300,000 persons of concern, as well as the medium to longterm needs for psychosocial support, basic assistance and eventually recovery and reconstruction.2 As coordination between respondents in Beirut is ongoing, the Beirut emergency response will require the establishment of effective referral pathways, which connect service providers, facilitate access of affected populations to multi-sector services in a safe and timely manner, and help minimize duplication and fill gaps in assistance.