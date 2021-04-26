Annual Referral Health Care Report 2020

OVERVIEW

Secondary and tertiary health care institutions in Lebanon are mostly private and cost is a significant access barrier. UNHCR has put in place Guidelines for Referral Health Care in Lebanon and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support access to life saving and obstetric care and to manage the costs of care for refugees. The costs covered by UNHCR vary according to the cost of service provided.

Additionally, UNHCR contracts a third-party administrator (TPA) to manage and audit referral care processes and costs.

As of December 2020, there are 865,531 Syrian refugees and 15,896 refugees from other nationalities registered with UNHCR. The referral care programme also supports access to life saving care for nonregistered refugees.

• The total number of approved referrals decreased from 65,513 in 2019 to 60,193 in 2020. This is a decrease of 8%.

Many factors contributed for this reduction, but restriction in movement related to the COVID pandemic and the economic situation are both believed to be the main attributors.

• The composition of the UNHCR hospital network changed throughout the year much due to adaptations made for the COVID pandemic but as previous year it consisted for most of the time of around 40 hospitals. The majority (86%) of accepted referrals were treated in 20 hospitals.

• 62% of referrals were for maternity care (same in 2019).

• The proportion of births through caesarean section was 32% out of total deliveries (33% in 2019).

• Out of the total approved referrals there were 1058 mortalities, of which 55% were in children under one year of age, predominantly in the perinatal period. There was a significant increase in mortality during the year from 1.2% to 1.8%. Some of the increase can be attributed to COVID but also to other factors. Neonatal mortalities also increased, exceeding the SDG targets in the 3rd quarter of 2020.