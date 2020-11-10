Annual Referral Health Care Report 2019

IN NUMBERS

65,513 Referrals financially supported by UNHCR in 2019.

61,594 Beneficiaries supported by UNHCR with one or more referrals.

5,459 Monthly average of referrals supported by UNHCR.

78% Proportion of referrals of female patients, reflecting the high proportion of obstetric care (78% in 2018).

84% Proportion of accepted referrals in most utilized 20 hospitals.

OVERVIEW

Secondary and tertiary health care institutions in Lebanon are mostly private and cost is a significant access barrier. UNHCR has put in place Guidelines for Referral Health Care in Lebanon and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to support access to life saving and obstetric care and to manage the costs of care for refugees. The costs covered by UNHCR vary according to the cost of service provided.

Additionally, UNHCR contracts a third-party administrator (TPA) to manage and audit referral care processes and costs.

As of December 2019, there are 914,648 Syrian refugees and 17,971 refugees from other countries registered with UNHCR. The referral care programme also supports access to life saving care for nonregistered refugees.

• The total number of approved referrals decreased from 79,416 in 2018 to 65,513 in 2019. This is a decrease of 18%.

The decrease is believed to have been caused by several factors such as an overall decrease in number of deliveries, a shift towards primary health care utilization for conditions other than deliveries and reduced access as a result of country wide protests, deteriorated socio-economic situation and aggravation of the financial situation in the last quarter of 2019.

• The UNHCR network consisted for most of the year of 40 hospitals. The majority (84%) of accepted referrals were treated in 20 hospitals.

• 62% of referrals were for maternity care (63% in 2018).

• The proportion of births through caesarean section was 33% out of total deliveries (33% in 2018).

• Out of the total annual approved referrals there were 780 mortalities, of which 60% were children under one year of age, predominantly in the perinatal period.