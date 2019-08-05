Annual Referral Health Care Report 2018

IN NUMBERS

79,416 Referrals financially supported by UNHCR in 2018.

74,714 Beneficiaries supported by UNHCR with one or more referrals.

6,618 Monthly average of referrals supported by UNHCR.

78% Proportion of referrals of female patients, reflecting the high proportion of obstetric care (76% in 2017).

82% Proportion of accepted referrals in most utilized 20 hospitals.

OVERVIEW

Secondary and tertiary health care institutions in Lebanon are mostly private and cost is a significant access barrier. UNHCR has put in place Guidelines for Referral Health Care in Lebanon and standard operating procedures (SOP) to support access to life saving and obstetric care and to manage the costs of care for refugees. The costs covered by UNHCR vary according to the cost of service provided.

Additionally, UNHCR contracts a third party administrator (TPA) to manage and audit referral care processes and costs.

As of December 2018, there are 948,849 Syrian refugees and 18,200 refugees from other countries registered with UNHCR. The referral care programme also supports access to life saving care for nonregistered refugees.