Anera’s Lebanon Work in the COVID-19 Era

“What does it mean when you shut down a country that was already impoverished and broken?”

This is the question Anera’s country director Samar El Yassir poses.

No one knows the answer yet, but, based on the facts we know, it can’t be good. Most businesses are closed, which means that day laborers, drivers, and many others have absolutely no income and have immediately fallen lower in the poverty pit. In the meantime, over a million refugees live in overcrowded camps with little to eat, limited health care, and difficult hygiene conditions. And Lebanon has no safety net programs to help people.

Just as we did in response to the ongoing protests that started in October, we are pivoting our programs to respond to the changing circumstances.

