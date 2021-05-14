Aid Security in Lebanon: Aid in Danger partner-reported incidents in 2020, 10 May 2021

This document is based on information shared by the Aid in Danger partner agencies operating in Lebanon in 2020.

Aid agencies reported 25 incidents that directly affected aid operations, staff or assets, and 91 occasions when aid agencies undertook security reviews and issued security instructions in response to the general security context in the country.

The high number of reported concerns that triggered these security reviews is testimony to the high situational awareness among those NGOs that shared data.

This document uses reported data on incidents affecting aid agencies to illustrate the specific risks to aid agencies and individuals within the general security context in Lebanon in order to support mitigation measures tailored to the aid sector. It can be read in conjunction with Vigil InSight's Situation Report.