Adolescent lives in Lebanon: What are we learning from participatory research evidence?

Since 2019, Lebanon’s economy has been caught in an accelerating downward spiral, which the World Bank predicts will rank in the top three most severe global economic crises in the last 150 years. Food prices have now climbed more than 500%, over half of the country is living below the poverty line and the electrical grid is on the verge of collapse as fuel has become unavailable. For the 1.5 million Syrian refugees and nearly 200,000 Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon, the situation is even more dire. They have extremely limited access to work, due to legal restrictions on their employment, and poverty, food insecurity and fractured social cohesion are now all but universal.