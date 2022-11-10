Administrator Samantha Power announces $50 million for higher education in Lebanon

Today in Beirut, Administrator Samantha Power announced USAID will provide $50 million for Lebanese and refugee students living in the country to attend the American University of Beirut (AUB), Lebanese American University (LAU), and Notre Dame University-Louaize (NDU).

Of the $50 million, $15 million will support 140 full undergraduate scholarships to AUB and LAU for financially disadvantaged yet academically meritorious students. The remainder of the funds will provide partial need-based financial aid for about 3,500 students over the next three years to help students who can no longer afford tuition amidst Lebanon’s economic crisis.

Since 2010, USAID has provided more than $156 million in full undergraduate scholarships to more than 1,600 Lebanese and refugee students who might not otherwise be able to attend a university. USAID also works closely with these universities to prepare students with technical and manufacturing skills applicable to emerging sectors, such as solar power.

This new funding reflects USAID’s continued commitment to empowering youth to shape Lebanon’s future.