07 Sep 2018

Acting UN Special Coordinator Pernille Dahler Kardel visits Tripoli

Report
from Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon
Published on 06 Sep 2018

Acting UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Pernille Kardel today visited Tripoli, in north Lebanon. She met with political and religious authorities and visited MARCH, a non-government organization that is active in promoting reconciliation and empowerment among youth and former fighters.

Ms. Kardel toured part of Tripoli’s old city with MP Dima Jamali. “I was very pleased to see the stability that prevails in Tripoli and to learn about the rich history of Lebanon’s second largest city. I also heard that there is an urgent need to do more for Tripoli’s socio-economic development,” the Acting Special Coordinator said. She stressed the importance of promoting the development of Lebanon’s different regions to ensure the country’s sustainable stability and development.

Ms. Kardel praised the work being done by MARCH in Tripoli to avoid recurrence of conflict and to offer new opportunities for the city’s young men and women, including those who were previously involved or impacted by years of conflict between the areas of Bab El-Tabbaneh and Jabal Mohsen. “The poverty and unemployment rates in Tripoli are concerning. In this challenging context, the work done by MARCH and other NGOs with youth from different communities and backgrounds not only offers them a new beginning but also reinforces the coexistence that Lebanon is famous for,” Ms. Kardel said.

The Acting Special Coordinator also met with Mufti of the North Sheikh Malek Shaar as well as with the President of the Alawite Islamic Council Sheikh Mohammad Khodr Asfour to discuss the latest developments and situation in Tripoli.

