ACT Rapid Response Fund: Emergency Response to the Port Explosion in Lebanon (RRF06/2020)

Background

On 4 August, at around 6:00pm, a warehouse at the Beirut Port containing large quantities of ammonium nitrate exploded. After an initial explosion, a subsequent blast caused widespread damage, with reports of damage reaching more than 20 km from the port area. The explosions and ensuing fires reportedly released toxic materials in the environment Hundreds of buildings including grain silos storing around 85 percent of the country’s grain, and numerous residential places have also been damaged or destroyed, including many healthcare facilities and several major hospitals in Greater Beirut area, due to the blast. Official governmental reports estimate that more than 250 people were killed, around a 100 still missing, over 5,000 injured, and more than 300,000 people left homeless in the Greater Beirut area/Mount Lebanon.

Hospitals are overloaded with casualties. Minor to medium injuries have been treated on sidewalks and in parking lots, others have been referred to nearby health care centres/ hospitals in the nearby areas. While many ICUs are already reaching maximum capacity with COVID-19 patients, this blast has caused extra tension on the already stretched health care system.

On 5 August, the Government of Lebanon declared a two-week state of emergency in Beirut. While Lebanon is already struggling from the financial crisis, economic contractions and the USD devaluation, and hosting large number of refugees, this explosion came to deepen the crises and put extra pressure on both the Lebanese population, the Lebanese government, and the refugee communities. Adding on that COVID-19 transmission is straining the country’s health systems, as of August 4, 2020 Lebanon reported 5,062 corona cases.

LNGO Forum members have been trying to respond, however, needs are still immense.