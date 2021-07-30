ACT Alliance Appeal: Multi-sectoral Humanitarian Response to the Beirut Explosion and Overlapping Crises in Lebanon - LEB211

Going into its third year of severe economic recession, Lebanon faces its worst and hardest depression ever since the end of the Lebanese Civil War that went on for 15 years. Between the Syrian refugee influx crisis, street uprising, COVID-19 pandemic, dangerous depletion of resources, Beirut port explosion on August 4th, 2020, protracted absence of government and overlapping economic, financial and social crises, Lebanon grapples to survive on the edge of collapse. Lebanon has the world’s highest number of refugees per capita. The country hosts around 500,000 Palestinian refugees, 500,000 migrant workers from different nationalities and 1.5 million Syrian refugees of whom about 78 percent lack legal status (UNHCR) and 89% live below the extreme poverty line.

ACT Lebanon forum members Christian Aid, DSPR and MECC will be responding through the this appeal to the crisis by providing assistance more than 25,000 beneficiaries directly affected by the dire situation targeting Shelter/ NFI’s, food assistance, Health, Protection/MHPSS, WASH, Early recovery/livelihood, Education and Cash assistance sectors, to ensure that the affected persons’ basic needs are met, with a budget of 1,748,003 USD.