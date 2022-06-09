ACLED: Lebanon General Elections

Political violence in Lebanon spiked during the general elections on 15 May 2022. This violence points to intensified polarization, political paralysis, and heightened turmoil lying ahead for Lebanon amid an ongoing economic crisis.

On 15 May 2022, Lebanon held its first legislative election since the onset of widespread anti-government demonstrations in October 2019, triggered by deteriorating economic conditions and political instability. The election yielded a fractured parliament, with no single bloc winning a clear-cut majority. In the aftermath, the Shiite Hezbollah and its allies — which lost their majority — are likely to face off with its traditional opponent, the Christian Lebanese Forces, making government formation complicated and lengthy. A resulting deadlock could further complicate reforms required to unlock much-needed international financial support and exacerbate social unrest and instability in the country.