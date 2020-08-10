ACAPS Short note – Lebanon: Explosion in Beirut – 08 August 2020

Crisis Impact Overview Key priorities

• On 4 August a large explosion occurred in the port of Beirut. Pending investigation, the cause of the explosion has been attributed to a badly kept deposit of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate in one of the port warehouses (The Guardian 05/08/2020).

• The blast killed over 150 people and injured over 5,000. Search and rescue teams are still deployed as many are still missing (The Guardian 07/08/2020; OCHA 05/08/2020).

• Among the most affected neighbourhoods are Marfa, Gemmayzeh, Mar Mikhael, Ashrafieh and Central District.

People have lost homes and businesses, including restaurants, bars, and hotels while already facing a deep economic crisis (OCHA 05/08/2020, BBC 06/08/2020, NYT 05/08/2020).

• Up to 300,000 people might have lost their homes. The majority seems to be housed with families, friends, and fellow citizens. Schools, hotels, and other public buildings have been offered as shelter (World Vision 08/2020; UNICEF 05/08/2020, NYT 05/08/2020, UNICEF 07/08/2020).

• No rapid needs assessment has yet been published, the number of people in need is unclear. Local NGOs have mobilised, but systematic governmental response seems to be lacking. International Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams and a UN Disaster Assessment and Coordination (UNDAC) team have been deployed.

• Coping capacities of population and infrastructures were already stretched due to the Syrian refugee crisis, an economic, fiscal, and financial crisis, and a recent increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases.