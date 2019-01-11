ACAPS Briefing Note: LEBANON - Storm Norma (11 January 2019)

Heavy rains, strong winds and cold temperatures caused by storm Norma, which hit Lebanon on 8 January, haves severely affected over 11,300 Syrian refugees, including 6,000 children, in more than 360 settlements sites. The makeshift housing arrangements are not adequate to deal with the harsh conditions (UNHCR 10/1/2019; Middle East Eye 9/1/2019). At least 700 Syrian refugees have been evacuated and 900 Syrian refugees are displaced by the impact of the storm (IFRC 9/1/2019; Syria Direct 9/1/2019;). Akkar, Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa governorates are worst hit by heavy snowfall and flooding. Priority needs are shelter, winterisation kits including blankets, warm clothes, and heating fuel as well as health, WASH and food assistance.