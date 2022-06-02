ACAPS Briefing note: Lebanon- Humanitarian impact of crisis on children

Since 2019, Lebanese people have been living under multiple crises, which have had particular impacts on children.
More than 50% of school-age Lebanese children have dropped out for the current school year.
Child labour and early marriage are increasing as families try to cope with a lack of food, price increases, and inflation.
The deterioration of the economic situation and growing insecurity expose children to uncertainty and violence that are likely to affect their mental health in the context of a collapsing healthcare system.