Lebanon

ACAPS Briefing note: Lebanon- Humanitarian impact of crisis on children

Since 2019, Lebanese people have been living under multiple crises, which have had particular impacts on children.

  • More than 50% of school-age Lebanese children have dropped out for the current school year.

  • Child labour and early marriage are increasing as families try to cope with a lack of food, price increases, and inflation.

  • The deterioration of the economic situation and growing insecurity expose children to uncertainty and violence that are likely to affect their mental health in the context of a collapsing healthcare system.

