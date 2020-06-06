Nine years into the Syria crisis, Lebanon remains the country with the largest concentration of refugees per capita, hosting an estimated 1.5 million Syrians.

The European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO)-funded Lebanon Protection Consortium (LPC) brings together NRC, Action Against Hunger and Gruppo di Volontariato Civile (GVC) to responds to shocks, persistent humanitarian needs and legal protection concerns of Syrian and Palestinian refugees in addition to engaging in protection-oriented advocacy.

9 Years on: Struggles and Hopes of Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Nine years into the Syria crisis, Lebanon remains the country with the largest concentration of refugees per capita, hosting an estimated 1.5 million Syrians. Together with around 29,000 Palestinian refugees from Syria who have been accommodated in addition to approximately 175,000 Palestinians already present or born in Lebanon since 1948, this relatively small country has been under considerable economic and social pressure.

Since mid-October 2019, Lebanon has been experiencing political and social unrest. The current crisis is widely considered the most serious financial and economic crisis in decades. These latest developments have also had an impact on the refugee communities. Many have had decreased access to livelihoods and the cost of basic goods has increased. The wide-spread fear of political repercussions has led refugees to reduce their movements to a minimum. This has further exacerbated vulnerabilities that predated the crisis, including challenges in obtaining legal residency, substandard shelter conditions, limited access to water and sanitation and livelihood opportunities.

The people that the Lebanon Protection Consortium features in this booklet shed light on challenges that refugees and Lebanese are facing every day.