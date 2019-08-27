2019 - Protection and accountability to affected populations (AAP) in Lebanon

Protection and AAP are clear priorities for WFP worldwide. Rolling out such systems in Lebanon has recently included the recruitment of two new staff. Their efforts to ensure protection and APP mainstreaming include:

Rolling out the Inter-Agency Standing Committee’s (IASC) gender-based violence (GBV) guidelines and developing a GBV action plan including a training on identification and safe referrals for food security partners, all in coordination with the sexual GBV taskforce.

Identification of programme risk areas in order to take immediate action as well as mitigate in future programming.

WFP is part of the global team working on IASC guidelines for the inclusion of persons living with disabilities.

Ensuring accessible two-way communication with targeted populations through a hotline, run jointly with UNHCR and help desks.

Regularly updated question and answer documents to ensure consistency in programme staff responses.

An SMS system to ensure key programme updates are conveyed to audiences.

Trainings during e-card distributions and validations to raise awareness of entitlements and rules.

An app, Dalili, that allows shoppers to check food prices at WFP-contracted shops.

Inductions and ongoing capacity building for partners on WFP’s gender, protectioni and AAP policies.

Protection and non-protection referrals SOP rolled out in sub-offices, including identification of protection focal points per office and trainings for all staff.

GOING FORWARDS, WFP WILL FOCUS ON: