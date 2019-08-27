27 Aug 2019

2019 - Livelihoods - Building Resilience

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (140.93 KB)

The World Food Programme (WFP) in Lebanon is transforming the crisis into a development opportunity through a series of innovative livelihoods activities. Working with a variety of local partners, WFP provides asset creation opportunities and skill development trainings for vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugees.

ASSET CREATION

By enhancing community assets such as irrigation systems and agricultural roads, WFP is contributing to socioeconomic development whilst improving participants’ livelihood opportunities. The end products also help families and communities become more resilient to shocks.
One aim of the programme is to enhance links between small-holder farmers and markets, strengthening livelihoods and enhancing the resilience of food systems to create new income opportunities for those working along agricultural value chains. For example, in two areas, WFP rehabilitated or launched farmers markets which directly boost local farmers’ opportunities to sell fresh produce to the consumer.

SKILLS TRAINING

WFP also runs a variety of skill development trainings which help with human capital development and boost self-reliance of populations affected by the crisis.
Through all livelihood activities, participants receive a daily wage and transportation allowance. Cash is paid onto an e-card which can be used to withdraw money from automated teller machines (ATMs).
Projects are based on the results of community-based participatory meetings, ensuring that assets created and trainings delivered address real community needs. A gender-sensitive approach is applied throughout, facilitating the engagement of women as well as the identification of appropriate and culturally acceptable work for women.

ACHIEVEMENTS

Throughout 2018, 11,550 individuals participated in livelihoods activities – 47 percent were female and 53 percent were male. Taking into account the ‘take-home’ cash entitlements, 59,000 people benefitted from the entire programme, 52 percent of which were Lebanese and 48 percent Syrian.
In total, 255 projects were completed in 155 municipalities and villages across Lebanon. 92,000 metres of agricultural roads and irrigation canals were contructed or rehabilitated and 135,000 seedlings were planted. Two farmers’ markets were rehabilitated and 6,570 individuals benefitted from training opportunities.

