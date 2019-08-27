27 Aug 2019

2019 - Food Assistance for Refugees in Lebanon - A lifeline of hope

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (181.81 KB)

A lifeline of hope.
Since 2012, the World Food Programme (WFP) has provided refugees in Lebanon with food assistance, first with food parcels, then paper vouchers and now with e-cards.

Around 650,000 Syrian refugees currently receive USD 27 each month on an e-card which can be used in local shops across the country to buy fresh food. Refugees of other nationalities also receive such cash for food. The system behind the transfer was developed with WFP’s global partner MasterCard and with the local financial service provider Banque LibanoFrançaise. The e-card approach works well in Lebanon where there is plenty of food on shop shelves and where the supporting technological payment system is commonplace.
Furthermore, the system grants refugees agency in determining the makeup of their meals, an important social, psychological and cultural anchor for families living in uncertain times.
Since late 2016, WFP joined forced with UNICEF and UNHCR to expand the accounts within the e-card – or Common Card. Now, each of the organisations transfer separate amounts to refugee families on one e-card.
WFP prioritises food assistance for the most vulnerable refugees based on criteria build on results of the annual vulnerability assessments and other socio -economic information.
WFP’s cash-based assistance not only provides a lifeline of hope to refugee families, it also provides a substantial boost to the Lebanese economy. Since the programme began, over USD 1.5 billion has been directly injected into the economy through the e-card system.
Lebanese shopkeepers have benefitted, expanding shops, employing additional staff and increasing their profits.
Since 2017, WFP has also provided an additional family top-up of USD 175 to the neediest families. That cash can be withdrawn from automated teller machines (ATMs) and spent on families’ most basic needs, food other otherwise.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.