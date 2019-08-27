27 Aug 2019

2019 - Education for Lebanese and Syrians - Incentivising enrolment, attendance and good nutrition

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 27 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (721.05 KB)

To address the critial issue of limitied primary education for displaced Syrian and vulnerable Lebanese children, the World Food Programme (WFP) partnered with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) to develop and education programme with two components: the provision of healthy school snacks and classes on good nutrition.

SCHOOL SNACKS

With local partner, International Orthodox Christian Charities (IOCC), students in 39 double shift primary schools are given a combination of fresh fruit, milk and baked peanuts each day, all made in Lebanon.
The selected schools are located in vulnerable areas of the country, identified by MEHE. Those schools offer a second afternoon shift, mostly for Syrian students. By targeting both groups, the programme promotes social stability between refugees and host communities.
The daily snack pack acts as an incentive to improve children’s access and retention in school, enhance overall educational outcomes by increasing their ability to concentrate by reducing short-term hunger during school hours, as well as improve nutritional outcomes by contributing towards dietary diversity.
As part of MEHE’s health curriculum, students also receive monthly nutrition education sessions by school health educators with the support of IOCC. Sessions introduce students to the importance of healthy eating and physical activity as well as other nutrition-related topics.
By April 2019, five million school snacks had been distributed to students across Lebanon.
During programme implementation, less daily absenteeism was noticed in schools, more so in the afternoon sessions, and children gave consistently positive feedback on the sessions.
WFP, IOCC and MEHE also run summer nutrition camps in school premises where the same students learn more about good nutrition.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.