1,000 Families in Lebanon Receive Emergency Food Aid

BEIRUT, LEBANON, January 27, 2022 — Baitulmaal, a Dallas-based international humanitarian nonprofit, recently distributed food packages to 1,000 impoverished Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian families in Lebanon.

Families living in Beirut, Beqaa, Saida in south Lebanon and Akkar in the north received food packages that contained staples such as rice, flour, oil, beans, lentils, pasta and sugar. According to Elizabeth Sohail, program manager at Baitulmaal, recipients included widows, disabled persons or refugee families.

“Many people in Lebanon have been impacted by the economic collapse,” Sohail said. “The most vulnerable among them – the sick, old, and unemployed – simply won’t survive without humanitarian intervention, which highlights why our donors are so important to families struggling in Lebanon.”

Approximately 78 percent of the Lebanese population has fallen into poverty, according to the World Bank. A catastrophic port explosion combined with a global pandemic and political turmoil has made food and services unaffordable for a majority of Lebanon’s 6.8 million residents, including nearly half a million Palestinian refugees and 1.5 million Syrian refugees living in refugee camps in Lebanon.

Baitulmaal responded to the devastating port blast in 2020, sent $1.2 million in hard-to-find medications and another $1.1 million in medical equipment to Beirut hospitals, reconstructed homes and buildings, installed generators and wells, and provided food packages to alleviate hunger. If you would like to learn more or contribute to these programs at Baitulmaal, please visit their website at baitulmaal.org.

Baitulmaal is an international humanitarian nonprofit that provides life-saving, life-sustaining and life-enriching aid to people in need around the world. With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the charity has offices and representatives in: Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Nairobi, Kenya; Mogadishu, Somalia; Amman and Al Ramtha, Jordan; and Karachi, Pakistan.

