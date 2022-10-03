World Vision Lao PDR: Tropical Storm Noru Situation Report #2 - 01 Oct 2022

Context

Typhoon Noru was declassified to a tropical storm, making landfall since Wednesday and causing flooding in four main provinces of Southern Laos: Saravane, Sekong, Champasack and Attapeu. According to the first offical reports from the Government of Lao PDR, UN agencies and news outlets, thousands of people were affected by the tropical storm, with power lines being down, main roads and houses covered by waters. Four districts of Attapeu province and four districts of Sekong province were the areas affected the most by flash flooding, with at least 2,000 people evacuated in Sanxay district (Attapeu province). The four provinces mentioned above are still on alert due to rain forecasts and water being released by dams.

Situation in our target areas

Attapeu Province, Sanamxay district

17 villages were flooded, including 4 villages and an estimated 512 households supported by World Vision being affected.

Sammakkhixay district

13 villages affected including 4 supported by AHAN (Tamaley, Laywa Keng, Champao, and Kayue). First estimations of affected people for the district include 831 families, 2,493 people, 1,246 women. Affected area is 242.8 hectares, production 96 fishponds, 1 municipal sewage channel, 10 roads (total of 34,8 kilometers) and 1 school.

Champasack Province, Soukhouma district

25 villages were flooded, with 1,402 households / 5,414 people affected, including 5 villages supported by World Vision with estimated 350 households affected.

Saravane Province, Lao Ngarm district