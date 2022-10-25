World Vision Lao PDR: Policy brief: The Impact of Conditional Education Assistance

In partnership with the Ministry of Education, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (British Embassy in Vientiane), and with World Vision Taiwan private funding, World Vision International Lao PDR has piloted for three academic years (2019-2021) a targeted intervention in selected villages of Pak Ou district (Luang Prabang) with the aim to improve the educational condition of the most vulnerable girls, especially from ethnic communities, by focusing on a specific pathway of change: generating the demand for education for lower secondary schools with the support of their caregivers. The approach consisted in providing an education conditional cash transfer to the most vulnerable adolescents, with a focus on girls.