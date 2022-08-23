World Vision Lao PDR: Flood Situation Update17 August 2022

Context

Lao PDR has recently been hit by tropical storm Mulan, resulting in heavy rainfall from the 8-12th of August in different parts of the country. Flash flooding and landslides have affected different provinces including Vientiane Capital. World Vision International - Lao PDR’s (WVI-L) working areas which faced this flash flooding have now moved back to normal situation with water levels dropping within 24-48 hours. The government has intervened and provided support to the affected households. Given it was a flash flood and impact is under the control/capability of the government, WVI-L has not received any request for support so far. However, WVI-L field teams are working closely with the local government and are supporting the collection of preliminary information of impact in our operating areas. Below are some highlights of the flood’s impact so far: