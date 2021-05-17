World Vision: Lao PDR Flood and COVID-19 Response Situation Report (14 May 2021)

COVID 19 Update

Covid-19 cases rapidly increased after the Lao New Year celebration in mid-April, with 15 of 18 provinces recording positive cases. All Provinces issued an initial 14 day-lockdown following the lead of the central government from April 22, 2021 to control the outbreak. On 4 May, the lockdown was extended to 20 May 2020, with restrictions varying per province.

The Ministry of Health together with UN, development and civil societies partners are accelerating the COVID-19 vaccination program, with the 2021 target for vaccination increased from the original plan of 22% to 50% of the population (19% of the target had been reached by 5 May). All Provinces have a dedicated hotline number easing access to medical consultation and support on COVID-19 (covid19.gov.la).