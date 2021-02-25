World Vision: Lao PDR Flood and COVID-19 Response Situation Report (4 February 2021)

COVID 19 Update

4 new cases were detected during this reporting period: 2 Lao laborers from Thailand, detected 20 January and 2 February in Champasak province, a Chinese man who illegally entered Lao PDR by boat across the Mekong from Thailand to Bokeo province detected 21 January 2021 and a Lao national returned by air from Malaysia, detected on 24 January 2021 in Vientiane capital. Until 4 February 2021, there have been 102,332 samples tested, 45 cases positive, with 41 people recovered, 4 people undergoing treatment in hospital and zero deaths. Lao PDR has started COVID-19 vaccinations, with 300 medical staff receiving the first vaccinations at Mittaphab Hospital on 28 January as part of Sinovax Phase 3 trials. Wider level vaccination under the COVAX program is scheduled to start next quarter.