World Vision: Lao PDR Emergency and COVID-19 Response Situation Report (9 December 2021)

COVID 19 Update: World Vision continues its partnership with the World Food Program and the Savannakhet and Saravane provincial governments to provide food assistance support for returning migrants in 3 centers (Km4 Sport Stadium and Nonsa-at Quarantine Centers in Savannakhet province, and the Ethnic College in Saravane province). Since 26 July 2021 to date, World Vision has supported 10,867 people (5,259 women, 857 children, 400 girls, 137 pregnant women and 4 people with disabilities/2 women), all returnees were provided with 3 nutritional meals a day during their 14 days of quarantine.